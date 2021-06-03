Horizon Bank hiring, offering $500 sign-on bonus

Horizon Bank is hiring and offering $500 sign-on bonuses in a tight labor market in which employers are hurting for staff.

The Michigan City-based bank, one of the largest headquartered in northern Indiana, is looking to hire for a full range of open positions, including personal bankers, customer service representatives and tellers at a time when "now hiring" signs litter the Northwest Indiana landscape and the unemployment rate statewide is just 3.9%.

Horizon Bank will host open interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at its branch at 3631 Franklin St. in Michigan City.

New hires can get a $500 signing bonus for most positions after 90 days of employment.

“We offer many great benefits for our advisers like comprehensive health and wellness plans, tuition reimbursement and career development. Horizon also values a work-life balance, which is really important,” recruiter Allison Michna said.

Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank has more than $6.1 billion in assets and 74 branches, and is in the process of acquiring 14 more TCF National Bank branches in Michigan.