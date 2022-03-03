Horizon Bank honors advisors for leadership

Horizon Bank honored several advisers for their leadership.

The Michigan City-based bank, the third-largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, bestowed The Robert C. Dabagia Leadership Award upon Steve Bucklin, Mary Kay Gaboyan, Jim Parpart and Madelaine Spoljoric. It's an honor reserved for Horizon advisers who brought about positive change for customers, the company and the community.

Steve Bucklin, vice president of customer experience, was honored for dedication, leadership, positive outlook and "constant effort to maintain a cooperative and collaborative team environment challenges his leaders to develop to their full potential."

He is credited with overseeing the growth of Horizon's communication center, combing video banking with the call center and expanding the bank's digital footprint. He helped deploy more video banking machines across Horizon's retail footprint and launch the bank's program in which customers can open accounts online.

He also serves on the LGBTQ+ Advisor Resource Group and the LGBTQ+ Leadership Steering Committee.

“It is a sincere privilege to be recognized with the Robert C. Dabagia Leadership award, and I feel this is recognition of my entire team’s efforts. I am thankful to work for an organization that values our diverse skills, experiences and perspectives," he said. "Our teams are a true reflection of the communities we serve and that allows us to better serve our communities.”

Gaboyan, vice president for mortgage loan sales manager, was honored for her commitment and leadership, guiding the sales team as it adjusted to COVID in 2020 and 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Robert C. Dabagia Leadership Award. My success as a leader could not be done without the support of our tremendous team. We work extremely well together and have genuine respect for one another which allows us to provide the best service our customers,” Gaboyan said.

Parpart, vice president and district manager for the Northeast Indiana market, received the accolade for exceptional service, sensible advice, coaching, consistent messaging and serving as a role model.

“I am honored to receive this award and grateful to have been nominated. A good leader comes from within and takes a continued commitment from myself and my entire team to strive to do our best every day. As a leader, I feel active listening, gathering feedback from the team and continuing to learn have been the foundations to my team’s success,” Parpart said.

Madelaine Spoljoric, vice president and business intelligence manager, got the recognition after helping with several acquisitions, leading the design of internal systems and working to upgrade the systems.

“I am honored and excited to have won this award. Being a good leader starts with being adaptable and leading the team using each advisor's unique skillset to work towards a common goal. If you’re good at it, you can get the team excited for a specific project as well,” Spoljoric said.

