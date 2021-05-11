Horizon Bank issues first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility report, touts progress with diversity

“As a community bank, Horizon puts people first in all that we do. Our inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report reflects on the progress we’ve made thus far and, more importantly, on the ways that we’re actively working to foster diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our company and within the Indiana and Michigan communities we serve,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “We know that there is more work to do and we look forward to being a leader in the community banking space in terms of our commitment to and transparency around these important issues.”