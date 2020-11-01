Horizon Bank made $20.3 million in profit in the third quarter

Horizon Bank earned $20.2 million in profit in the third quarter, which was up from $14.6 million in the second quarter but slightly down from $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The Michigan City-based bank made 46 cents per share in the third quarter, as compared to 33 cents per share in the second quarter and 46 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

“Horizon is successfully navigating through these challenging times, thanks to our team’s unwavering focus on our communities, customers and our culture of accountability and operating discipline,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “In the third quarter, we saw a healthy recovery in earnings and meaningful growth in pre–tax, pre–provision income, as Horizon maintained sound asset quality metrics and continued to conservatively build reserves, tightly managed operating expenses, stabilized net interest income and margin, and benefited from very strong performance from our mortgage business. In addition, in future periods, we expect to benefit from efforts initiated in the early fourth quarter to deleverage and optimize returns on earning assets.”