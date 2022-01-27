 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizon Bank made a record profit of $87.1 million last year

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank made a record profit of $87.1 million in 2021, or $1.98 per share.

The Michigan City-based bank made $21.4 million in the fourth quarter, or 49 cents per share.

“Horizon capped 2021 with record annual earnings and net interest income, as well as continued growth in commercial and consumer loans through the fourth quarter, mortgage production well in–line with our expectations, strong asset quality metrics and continued disciplined expense management,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “We enter 2022 with strong pipelines to support our loan growth goals for the year, successfully integrated a new team of advisors and customers onboarded through the September acquisition of 14 branches and low–cost deposits to expand Horizon’s Michigan franchise, and a balance sheet that is very well positioned for increasing short term interest rates.”

Horizon Bank's commercial loans grew by 2.4% during the fourth quarter as well as by 2.4% overall during 2021. The bank's commercial loans hit an all-time record of $2.12 billion.

People are also reading…

The bank made $50 million in net interest income in the fourth quarter, a 7.4% increase over the previous quarter and 14.6% year-over-year.

“Horizon's net interest income of approximately $50 million in the fourth quarter was an all–time high and was achieved despite margin compression during the quarter due to pressure from lower-yielding investment securities and higher levels of cash,” Mr. Dwight said. “We are well–positioned for a rising interest rate environment and believe that a 200 basis point increase in the federal funds rate would increase net interest income by approximately $20.0 million.”

Horizon Bank grew consumer loans 1.9% during the fourth quarter and 2.7% during 2021 to $727.3 million. The bank produced a record $397.1 million in consumers loans last year.

Residential mortgage loans, however, fell 13.8% to $594.4 million last year, which was in line with expectations after mortgage lending cooled from record levels. 

“We reported strong asset quality metrics, including reductions in non–performing loans from both the linked and year–ago quarter–ends, with non–performing loans making up just 0.53% of total loans at December 31,” Dwight said. “We were pleased to be able to make progress on workouts on loans acquired as part of our September branch acquisition and see continued opportunity to work with these new borrowers and sponsors through our hands–on credit–management.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

