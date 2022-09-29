Horizon Bank makes large donation to inpire giving for Unity Foundation’s 30th anniversary

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has donated $30,000 to the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County to encourage more people to give during its 30th anniversary.

Unity, which is LaPorte County's community foundation, is hosting LaPorte County Gives, a 30-hour fundraising event between Friday and Saturday at laportecountygives.net.

“For over 30 years, Unity Foundation has served as a powerful conduit for donors, nonprofits and community stakeholders,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank and Horizon Bancorp. “As a result, LaPorte County is poised for stronger partnerships and bigger impact for many years to come.”

Unity Foundation of LaPorte County has distributed more than $22 million in grants for scholarships and to nonprofits across the community. Founded in 1992, it manages $45 million in assets and works to strengthen LaPorte County.

It aims to raise more than $300,000 in matching funds to "support worthy charitable and local causes, now and forever."

“We are very grateful for Horizon Bank’s gift that will reward those who donate during LaPorte County Gives with a match to their favorite participating fund in Unity. Horizon’s gift takes the match pool over the $200,000 mark,” said Maggi Spartz, president of Unity Foundation of LaPorte County.

For more information, visit laportecountygives.net or call 219-879-0327.