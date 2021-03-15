Horizon Bank makes major donation to keep struggling people in their homes

Horizon Bank has donated $30,000 to the United Way of LaPorte County to fund its local Homelessness Prevention Program for several months.
The bank has prioritized directing its charitable donations to helping people in need pay housing expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue working to end homelessness in LaPorte County, it’s important that we’re building the right programs and funding the right resources to assist LaPorte residents in staying in safe, permanent housing,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight. “This is a wonderful program designed by the local United Way and Unity Foundations to assist people in need to stay in their homes and to survive the protracted impact that this pandemic has had on their lives."
In October, the United Way of LaPorte County, the Duneland Health Council, Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, and other area nonprofits partnered to create a matching fund for the Center, Michigan and Coolspring township trustees to help people stay in their homes or apartments by helping them with mortgage, rent and utility bills.
The United Way matched $30,000 of township assistance in three months.
“Preventing this type of crisis is not only more cost-effective for everyone involved, it is also the more humane approach from a caring community. Our two local shelters are often at or close to capacity, and when they are full, people facing homelessness must choose between staying in their cars, on the street, or in motels, if they can afford the weekly rate," said Kris Pate executive director of United Way of LaPorte County. "Our local funders are committed to the safety and stability of our community and appreciate the support that has been shown from Horizon Bank and others as we navigate the difficulties of a global pandemic."
The United Way hopes to expand the program to other townships. The latest round of funding is expected to help keep people in their homes until the summer.
“Having Horizon Bank step in at this point with such a sizable and generous donation is a game-changer for us and will allow us to extend the program for several more months," Pate said.
The United Way of LaPorte County also welcomes donations from the general public. For more information, visit www.unitedwaylpc.org/give.