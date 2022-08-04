 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizon Bank names former First Midwest executive new president

  Updated
Horizon Bank names new president

Horizon Bank's headquarters in Michigan City is based in downtown Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank has named a former First Midwest Bank executive its new president.

The Michigan City-based bank appointed longtime banking industry leader Thomas Prame to serve as president of both Horizon Bancorp and its subsidiary Horizon Bank. The company describe the appointment as an "important step in Horizon’s strategic expansion of its leadership team."

“I am very pleased to welcome Thomas to the Horizon executive team,” said Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight. “Thomas brings extensive strategic leadership and digital technology experience along with a deep understanding of our local markets that will enable Horizon to continue serving the growing numbers of consumers and businesses in Indiana, Michigan and throughout the Midwest.”

Prame previously worked at Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, a larger player in the Northwest Indiana banking landscape where he most recently served as executive vice president and CEO of community banking. He was hired at First Midwest in 2012 and worked in a number of executive roles.

People are also reading…

The University of Notre Dame graduate previously worked for RBS Citizens Bank, Colonial Bank, CitiMortgage and Fifth Third Bank. He stayed with First Midwest for a decade until it merged with Old National Bank last month.

Prame will assume the role of president at Horizon Bank on Aug. 15. He will be tasked with expanding lending, technolgy, low-cost Midwest deposit franchise and long-term customer relationships.

"I am excited to join the Horizon team," Prame said. "I am inspired by the culture the bank has created, and I look forward to leading our talented and dedicated team. Together, we will expand our technology-enabled business model and continue to position Horizon for long-term success. I look forward to being part of the people first culture that Craig and the Horizon team have established."

Horizon Bank has $7.4 billion in assets and branches through Indiana and Michigan.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

