Horizon Bank names John Freyek new Lake County market president

Horizon Bank named industry veteran John Freyek its new market president for Lake County, where his family has deep banking roots.

Freyek has 26 years of experience in banking, including as longtime vice president and senior relationships manager at First Merchants Bank in Valparaiso. His father, John Freyek, had worked as a banker for more than a half century before retiring in 2014 while as president and CEO of First Federal Savings and Loan in Hammond, which WJOB long called the "Bailey Building and Loan of Hammond."

Freyek will now lead Michigan City-based Horizon's efforts to grow its brand and market share in Lake County. He will be based out of the Horizon office at 8950 Broadway in Merrillville.

The Purdue University Northwest graduate has served on the boards of directors of Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana, the Highland Chamber of Commerce and Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehab Center. He also currently serves on the boards of Opportunity Enterprises and the Legacy Foundation, which helps fund philanthropic efforts across the Region.

Horizon Bank has $7.4 billion in assets and more than 70 branches across Indiana and Michigan. It's the third largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, trailing only Centier and Chase, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Horizon's stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.