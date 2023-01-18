Horizon Bank names new CEO

Horizon Bank, one of the largest banks in Northwest Indiana, named a new CEO who will take the helm this summer.

Longtime CEO Craig Dwight will retire while staying on as chairman of the board. President Thomas Prame, who came to Horizon from First Midwest Bank after it merged with Evansville-based Old National, will take the helm as the new CEO of the bank with a footprint in Indiana and Michigan.

“I congratulate Thomas on his appointment and look forward to continuing to work closely with him during the transition," Dwight said. "Since he joined Horizon last August, he has played a significant role in advancing many of the operational and strategic initiatives at Horizon."

Dwight has served as CEO of the Michigan City-based bank since 2001 and chairman since 2013.

"It has been an honor and a privilege for me to lead Horizon and Horizon Bank over these past 25 years and to be associated with such an outstanding team. I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led this organization and all the support that I have received throughout my tenure," he said. "It has been an amazing journey and I am very proud of the significant growth and success that our team has achieved over the years. Given Horizon’s current diverse and exceptional talent, I am excited about the future of the company and the incredible energy from our team that will continue to propel the company to the next level of performance and growth.”

Dwight previously served as the bank's chief administrative officer. He will retire from parent company Horizon on June 1 and Horizon Bank on July 3.

During his tenure as chairman and CEO, the bank grew from $400 million in assets to $7.7 billion.

“The board is extremely grateful for the dedication and leadership Craig has provided Horizon over the last several decades,” said Michele Magnuson, Horizon’s lead director. "Craig successfully guided Horizon through remarkable growth, as well as periods of economic turmoil, including the great recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Craig’s leadership extends beyond the success of Horizon, and he has also made significant tangible impacts through his involvement in the state and local communities that Horizon calls home. Craig has also positively impacted many external organizations in our markets, and he has been the key driver of Horizon’s people-first culture focused on exceptional service and sensible advice. We sincerely thank him for his substantial contributions to the company and look forward to his continued service on our board of directors and as our chairman.”

Prame will take over as CEO on June 1.

He joined the bank last August and has been involved in strategy, operations, technology platforms and customer relationship building, the bank said.

“The board has been extremely impressed with Thomas Prame who has quickly and seamlessly integrated with Horizon’s leadership and has shown an unwavering focus on our customers, advisors, local communities, shareholders and other stakeholders," Magnuson said. "We believe his strategic leadership experience and deep understanding of our local markets will ensure Horizon’s continued success in expanding our client base in Indiana, Michigan and throughout the Midwest.”