Horizon Bank names new Community Reinvestment Act Officer
Kenneth A. Whisenton

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank promoted a new community reinvestment act officer as it looks to boost its community lending.

Horizon Bank Vice President and Senior Community Development Officer Lewis Scott promoted personal banker Kenneth A. Whisenton to serve in the role. He's tasked with helping to oversee Horizon Bank's lending, investment and community development across the bank's geographic footprint across Indiana and Michigan.

Whisenton began his career as an intern for the Indiana General Assembly. His duties included analyzing proposed financial legislation and what impact it would have across the state.

He went on to work for CNB Construction, working as a production analyst and foreman for the Griffith-based firm. He helped manage production operations for Indiana Department of Transportation projects and oversee community restoration projects in low-income and moderate-income communities.

Horizon Bank will acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan with $278 million in loans and nearly $1 billion in deposits, growing its footprint in the Mitten State.

"Whisenton currently holds several board member positions surrounding community development, educational reform, small business assistance and financial literacy," Horizon Bank said in a news release. "This includes being a board member for the ECIER Foundation. Honors include: National Honor Society for Leadership and Success; Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor Member and Nestle Best in Youth. He is currently attending Purdue University Northwest concentrating in finance preparing for the CFP exam."

Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank has $6.1 billion in assets and is the third-largest bank in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana by market share. Its stock is publicly traded under the symbol HBNC on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Horizon Bank is in the process of buying 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan, adding nearly $1 billion in deposits to its coffers.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

