Horizon Bank names new Community Reinvestment Act Officer

Horizon Bank promoted a new community reinvestment act officer as it looks to boost its community lending.

Horizon Bank Vice President and Senior Community Development Officer Lewis Scott promoted personal banker Kenneth A. Whisenton to serve in the role. He's tasked with helping to oversee Horizon Bank's lending, investment and community development across the bank's geographic footprint across Indiana and Michigan.

Whisenton began his career as an intern for the Indiana General Assembly. His duties included analyzing proposed financial legislation and what impact it would have across the state.

He went on to work for CNB Construction, working as a production analyst and foreman for the Griffith-based firm. He helped manage production operations for Indiana Department of Transportation projects and oversee community restoration projects in low-income and moderate-income communities.