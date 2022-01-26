Horizon Bank names new independent director

Horizon Bank has named Kelly Services Senior Vice President and General Counsel Vanessa Williams a new independent director of the Michigan City-based financial institution.

Williams, who works for the workforce solutions company headquartered in Troy, Michigan, will serve on the bank board's compensation, asset liability and operation committees.

“We are pleased to have an accomplished public company leader of Vanessa’s caliber, based in one of Horizon Bank’s most vibrant markets, joining our board as we execute our strategy for accelerating growth and shareholder value creation,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “Her years of experience leading legal affairs, mergers and acquisitions, third-party risk management, data privacy and security will be a tremendous asset to the Board, and we look forward to her contributions.”

Williams previously served as senior vice president and division general counsel with IHS Markit, Ltd., a global business intelligence service that's publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

She also worked for R.L. Polk & Co., the Michigan Basic Property Insurance Association and the law firm of Plunkett & Cooney.

Williams earned degrees from the University of Alabama, the College of William and Mary in Virginia and Wayne State University in Detroit.

She will help guide Horizon Bank, which has $7.5 billion in assets and branches in Michigan and Indiana, including an extensive footprint in the Region.

