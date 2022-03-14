Horizon Bank names new retirement services officer and branch manager

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has named a new retirement services officer and branch manager.
James Kent has been hired as vice president, retirement services officer.
Kent will lead the bank's efforts to provide retirement services to its clients and serve prospects across its footprint, which extends across Indiana and Michigan.
Kent is a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis who has 32 years of experience with retirement services, investment advising and relationship management.
In his new role, he will provide plan design and compliance, employer fiduciary risk mitigation, qualified plan consulting, employee education, financial wellness and investment advisory services to professional institutions.
The bank also announced Karen Stemley was hired to serve as branch manager in Merrillville.
Stemley, a Chicago State University graduate, will oversee daily retail operations at the Horizon Bank branch at 8590 Broadway. She also will manage sales and services there.
She had 14 years of experience working for financial institutions and, prior to that, 20 years of experience working in the retail sector.
