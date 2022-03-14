 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Horizon Bank names new retirement services officer and branch manager

  • 0

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has named a new retirement services officer and branch manager.

James Kent has been hired as vice president, retirement services officer.

Kent will lead the bank's efforts to provide retirement services to its clients and serve prospects across its footprint, which extends across Indiana and Michigan.

Kent is a graduate of Butler University in Indianapolis who has 32 years of experience with retirement services, investment advising and relationship management.

In his new role, he will provide plan design and compliance, employer fiduciary risk mitigation, qualified plan consulting, employee education, financial wellness and investment advisory services to professional institutions.

The bank also announced Karen Stemley was hired to serve as branch manager in Merrillville.

Stemley, a Chicago State University graduate, will oversee daily retail operations at the Horizon Bank branch at 8590 Broadway. She also will manage sales and services there.

People are also reading…

She had 14 years of experience working for financial institutions and, prior to that, 20 years of experience working in the retail sector.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts