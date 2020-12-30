Horizon Bank names new senior commercial credit officer, general counsel.

MICHIGAN CITY – Horizon Bank, the second largest locally run bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, named a new senior commercial credit officer and general counsel.
Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of the Michigan City-based bank, is promoting Lynn Kerber to executive vice president and senior commercial credit officer and Todd Etzler to executive vice president and general counsel. Both promotions are effective Jan. 1.
Kerber started at Horizon Bank two years ago. She brought 25 years of banking experience, having worked in commercial banking, credit administration and risk management.
"At Horizon, Kerber provides oversight for commercial credit risk management, the small business lending and government guaranteed lending programs, and appraisal and environmental services," the bank said in a news release. "She has been instrumental in the oversight of the SBA Payroll Protection Program to ensure critical support for customers, and also coordinated the implementation of the bank’s adoption of new loan loss reserve methodology."
Kerber earned bachelor's and masters degrees at Western Michigan University and has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan by the Grand Rapids Business Journal, among other honors.
Etzler got his bachelor's degree at Purdue University and his law degree at Indiana University.
He joined Horizon in 2017 and had 25 years of experience in private legal practice and prior work as a bank's general counsel.
"He adds in-depth legal and risk considerations to Horizon’s strategy and counsel to Horizon’s board, executives and advisers," the bank said in the news release. "He was instrumental in helping the company complete three mergers, leads all real estate and legal transactions for the company, established a commercial loan document review process, and has become a vital resource to all areas of the bank."
