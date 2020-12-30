Horizon Bank names new senior commercial credit officer, general counsel.

MICHIGAN CITY – Horizon Bank, the second largest locally run bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, named a new senior commercial credit officer and general counsel.

Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of the Michigan City-based bank, is promoting Lynn Kerber to executive vice president and senior commercial credit officer and Todd Etzler to executive vice president and general counsel. Both promotions are effective Jan. 1.

Kerber started at Horizon Bank two years ago. She brought 25 years of banking experience, having worked in commercial banking, credit administration and risk management.

"At Horizon, Kerber provides oversight for commercial credit risk management, the small business lending and government guaranteed lending programs, and appraisal and environmental services," the bank said in a news release. "She has been instrumental in the oversight of the SBA Payroll Protection Program to ensure critical support for customers, and also coordinated the implementation of the bank’s adoption of new loan loss reserve methodology."

Kerber earned bachelor's and masters degrees at Western Michigan University and has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan by the Grand Rapids Business Journal, among other honors.