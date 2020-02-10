Horizon Bank names new vice president and controller

Horizon Bank has named a new vice president and controller.

Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Dan Buresh announced the promotion of Eric Sommer to the controller position at the 147-year-old bank's headquarters in downtown Michigan City.

Sommer has more than 15 years of experience working in the financial industry.

"At Horizon Bank he has supervisory responsibilities within the finance area along with providing instrumental analysis and consolidating of accounting records relating to potential and closed merger transactions, assisting in regulatory, internal, and external reporting, and various accounting functions," the bank said in a news release.

Horizon Bancorp, which is publicly traded under the symbol HBNC on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, has assets of $5.2 billion. The bank, which serves Indiana and Michigan, turned a record profit of $66.5 million last year after acquiring Indianapolis-based Salin Bank and Trust Company.

The bank is the third largest by market share in Northwest Indiana, trailing Centier and Chase, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

