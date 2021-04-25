Horizon Bank opens first branch in Gary, gives to community groups

Horizon Bank has opened its first branch in Gary and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week in which it donated to several charities in the community.

The Michigan City-based bank made donations to Your Block Program, Brother’s Keeper Homeless Shelter, Gary Literacy Coalition, The Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. Urban League President and CEO Vaness McCloud made the first deposit.

“We are truly excited to be new members of the Glen Park Gary neighborhood, and we are making contributions to several local non-profits to support various initiatives that help build communities in and around Gary,” said Lewis Scott, vice president and senior community development officer for Horizon Bank.

Horizon, the third largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., extensively renovated the office it moved into at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway.

The branch is marking the opening and the introduction to the Gary market with special officers and giveaways through May 31.