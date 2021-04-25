 Skip to main content
Horizon Bank opens first branch in Gary, gives to community groups
Horizon Bank opened its first branch in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank has opened its first branch in Gary and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week in which it donated to several charities in the community.

Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County second, and Porter County 11th. Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the ongoing economic fallout of COVID-19. More than a tenth of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Michigan City-based bank made donations to Your Block Program, Brother’s Keeper Homeless Shelter, Gary Literacy Coalition, The Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. Urban League President and CEO Vaness McCloud made the first deposit.

“We are truly excited to be new members of the Glen Park Gary neighborhood, and we are making contributions to several local non-profits to support various initiatives that help build communities in and around Gary,” said Lewis Scott, vice president and senior community development officer for Horizon Bank.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Horizon, the third largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., extensively renovated the office it moved into at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway.

The branch is marking the opening and the introduction to the Gary market with special officers and giveaways through May 31.

The staff includes Branch Manager Maurice Brown, Community Lender Telethia Barrett, and Customer Service Representatives Keyona Gibson and Kenneth Whisenton.

The new Gary bank is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, currently by appointment only. It also has a drive-thru video banking machine that remains open for the extended hours of 7-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank has more than $5.8 billion in assets and 80 branches in Indiana and Michigan.

WATCH NOW: Lake, LaPorte counties suffer from highest unemployment in state of Indiana

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

