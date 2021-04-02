Horizon Bank opens new branch in Gary

Horizon Bank has expanded its physical footprint to Gary.

The Michigan City-based bank, the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, opened a new branch at 3599 Grant St. across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway.

The branch has been fully remodeled, and now includes private offices, a conference room and walk-up teller stations in the lobby. The outside features two drive-up lanes, an ATM and a video banking machine in which customers can interact virtually with a teller from 7 a.m.to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The bank branch also plans to add a community meeting room after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Horizon said the investment in remodeling demonstrates a "commitment to serving the neighborhoods of Gary."

“We are excited to bring the Horizon name to Gary. Our primary focus is to provide customized financial solutions as well as contribute to the economic growth of the Gary community,” said Steve Kring, regional president for Horizon Bank.

The bank's team includes several local employees, such as Branch Manager Maurice Brown, Community Lender Telethia Barrett and Customer Service Representatives Keyona Gibson and Kenneth Whisenton.