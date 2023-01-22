Horizon Bank partners with Valparaiso University on analytics internship program

Horizon Bank, one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in Northwest Indiana, is partnering with Valparaiso University on a new internship program.

The Michigan City-based bank is offering analytics students at the private Lutheran university 16-week-long internships in which they'll get to crunch data in the real world. Horizon Bank has been using analytics more heavily to inform its business strategy, lending and operations.

"We are excited to partner with Horizon Bank for this program," said Valparaiso University President José Padilla. "Our students will have the chance to work on a real-world analytics project for a leading community bank and apply their analytical skills to solve business challenges. This is a great opportunity for them to gain valuable experience and build their resumes as they prepare for their careers."

Students will work on real-world projects for Horizon Bank, learning firsthand about the growing field of data science.

"We are thrilled to partner with Valparaiso University for this internship program," said Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight. "Horizon is always looking for innovative ways to use local talent and to expand our data analytics to better serve our customers. We believe that this partnership will be a valuable investment as we provide the interns with a real-life opportunity to deploy their skills and to assist Horizon on its journey to continuously improve the experiences of our customers."

Students will work with Horizon Bank's business intelligence team, participating in meetings, workshops and presentations. They will get to work on the development of new frameworks for data-driven decision-making.

"Data analytics is becoming increasingly important in community banking, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with talented university students on this project," said Horizon’s VP of Business Intelligence Madelaine Spoljoric. "We believe that this program will provide valuable insights and help us to better understand our customers, their needs, and how to better serve them. There is a beauty and a science to understanding data, and we can't wait to see what these students can help us uncover."

The program is open to Valparaiso University students studying analytics or a related field. They must be familiar with statistical and machine-learning techniques.

"This program is a great opportunity for our students to gain practical experience and build their skills in data analytics," said Sanjeev Jha, professor of Information & Decision Sciences at Valparaiso University. "We are confident that they will make valuable contributions to Horizon's business intelligence team and benefit greatly from the experience."

For more information, visit www.valpalytics.com.