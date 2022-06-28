Horizon Bank picks new lead director

Horizon Bancorp, the parent company of Michigan City-based Horizon Bank, selected a new lead director.

Current Lead Director Daniel Hopp's three-year term expires at the end of the month and he chose not to seek another term. Hopp will reach the bancorp's mandatory retirement age by year's end.

The board voted in a confidential ballot to choose Michele M. Magnuson to be the next lead director. In the leadership role, she will serve "as a principal liaison between the independent directors, all board members, the chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of senior management on matters including corporate policy, strategy and executive management performance."

Magnuson is the former president and chief financial officer of LaPorte Bancorp and its subsidiary The LaPorte Savings Bank, where she also served on the board as a director.

She joined the Indiana-chartered savings bank as chief financial officer in 2003 and was named vice president the next year, executive vice president in 2007 and president and CFO in 2011.

Magnuson also has served on both Horizon Bancorp’s and Horizon Bank’s board of directors since 2016.

She is a Ball State University graduate with a master of business administration degree from Indiana University South Bend. She has more than 33 years of experience in the banking sector.

"Magnuson’s extensive management, financial and banking industry experience, including her familiarity with the local business and economic environment in the communities formerly served by The LaPorte Savings Bank and now served by Horizon Bank, adds value and a unique perspective to the boards of directors of both Horizon and Horizon Bank," Horizon Bank said in a news release.

Her term starts on July 1. It expires on June 30 in 2025.

