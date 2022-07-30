Horizon Bank posts record profit of $24.9 million in second quarter

Horizon Bank pulled in a record $24.9 million profit in the second quarter, a 5.5% increase over the previous quarter and a 12.1% jump year-over-year.

The Michigan City-based bank made 54 cents per share in the three-month period that ended on June 30, up from 50 cents during the second quarter of last year.

“We are extremely pleased with our performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Record earnings and profitability can be attributed to strong loan growth and the higher interest rate environment which led to a meaningful increase in pre–tax, pre–provision net income,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “This level of organic growth would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our team to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We remain committed to driving organic growth through our investments in commercial and consumer loan production, finding strategic opportunities to deploy capital, and leveraging our asset-sensitive balance sheet and strong credit quality to achieve long–term shareholder value.”

Horizon Bank grew loans by 6.2% to $3.89 billion in the quarter. Its commercial loans grew 4.9% to $2.31 billion while consumer loans increased by 12.6% to $848.7 million.

The bank reported a net interest margin of 3.19% in the second quarter.

"Net interest margin continues to expand, illustrating the company’s highly asset-sensitive balance sheet position. Both the expected additional rate increases, and loan volume will continue to positively impact net interest income and NIM through 2022," Dwight said. "Pressure on deposit pricing so far has been limited and we believe will remain in line with or better than our competitors. This expectation reflects our confidence in the strength of our commercial and retail relationships.”

The bank grew adjusted net income to $24.2 million in the second quarter or $0.56 per share. That's up from $23.6 million during the first quarter.

Horizon increased net interest income by $4.8 million and decreased non-interest expense by $242,000.

“Our results this quarter were positively impacted by the significant progress towards achieving our goal of an annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio of less than 2%. For the period ended June 30, 2022, our annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio was 1.95%,” Mr. Dwight continued. “We remain disciplined with a focus on expense management which is critical given the economic uncertainty and rise in inflation, however; we are confident in our ability to continue to reduce our annualized target to less than 2%.”