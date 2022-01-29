Horizon Bank president to retire, new leaders named

Horizon Bank President James D. Neff plans to retire in March.

The Michigan City-based bank named several changes to its leadership structure as a result.

Neff, who was named president in 2018, will step down on March 31.

“With Jim’s distinguished banking career of nearly 44 years and more than two decades on our executive management team, Horizon has benefitted greatly from his significant contributions, and we look forward to his continued friendship as we wish him the very best in retirement,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said.

Dwight will take over as president until a permanent replacement is named. An executive search firm will lead a national search for Neff's successor.

The bank will promote Senior Vice President, Consumer Lending and CRA/Fair Lending Noe S. Najera to serve as the executive vice president responsible for consumer, mortgage and mortgage-warehouse lending, as well as the CRA and fair lending programs. Najera will lead those teams at the bank after Neff retires this spring.

The Indiana University South Bend graduate has more than 20 years of experience with consumer and mortgage lending and previously played professional baseball for the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds for five years.

Executive Vice President Lynn Kerber will be promoted to chief commercial banking officer.

Kerber now serves as executive vice president, senior commercial credit officer. A Western Michigan University graduate, she has held leadership roles in commercial banking, credit administration and enterprise risk management.

Dennis Kuhn was appointed Horizon’s regional president for southwest Michigan, where he will be responsible for growth. He joined Horizon in 2010 and has a 37-year career in banking.

“In naming Noe, Lynn and Dennis to their new roles, we are able to draw from Horizon’s deep bench of highly experienced bankers to ensure that all our talented advisors have the leadership and resources they need to serve growing numbers of consumers and businesses in Indiana, Michigan and throughout the Midwest," Dwight said.

