Horizon Bank president will retire after 22 years

Horizon Bank President James Neff will retire March 31 after 22 years with the company.

The Michigan City-based bank is casting a nationwide search for his successor.

“Jim has been a valued leader since joining Horizon more than two decades ago and integral to our growth from just $400 million in assets in 1999 to the more than $7 billion-asset financial institution Horizon is today,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “Jim’s commitment to this company, his colleagues, customers and the communities we serve have been second to none. On behalf of all of us at Horizon, I thank him for his service, leadership and friendship.”

Neff was named president in 2018 and has more than 44 years of experience in the financial sector.

He started his career as a banker in 1978 with First of America Bank in LaPorte. He went on to serve as vice president of mortgage warehousing for Civitas Bank, which was acquired by Cincinnati-based super-regional bank Fifth Third.

He joined Horizon Bank in 1999 as senior vice president of mortgage warehouse lending. He was promoted to executive vice president in 2004.

As president, he has overseen Horizon's retail banking, community reinvestment, retail mortgage, warehouse lending and consumer lending Horizon has completed 15 mergers and entered 12 new markets during his tenure.

Last year, he led his team to record mortgage production. He's been honored with a Leaders in Banking Excellence Award from the Indiana Bankers Association.

The Purdue University North Central graduate has been active with many community organizations, including the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum Advisory Board, the Michigan City Rotary Club, the Indiana Bankers Association’s Forty Year Club and the Greater LaPorte County United Way.

He plans to split time between Indiana and Florida during his retirement, during which he hopes to spend more time with family.

