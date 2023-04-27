Horizon Bank made $18.2 million in the first quarter, a 22.8% drop year-over-year.

The Michigan City-based bank earned $21.2 million in the fourth quarter and $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. It earned $0.42 a share in the first quarter, as compared to $0.48 in the fourth quarter and $0.54 in the first quarter of last year.

Horizon Bank is marking a major milestone this year.

“Horizon Bank is proud to announce reaching a significant new milestone of our 150th anniversary of continuous banking operations. We have planned celebrations to honor this occasion throughout the year and, as we like to say, we are 150 years strong,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig M. Dwight said.

The bank's loans grew 2.1% as compared to the previous quarter and 8.3% at an annualized rate due to growth in its commercial, consumer and residential business.

“Our enduring relationships with in–market clients and our advisors' focus on serving local businesses, consumers and communities are reflected in Horizon's stable deposits, growing loans and low credit costs in the first quarter,” Dwight said. “Our organization's long–standing 150 year commitment to operational excellence and effective technology implementation was also evident in Horizon's first quarter results, including meaningful non–interest expense reductions and earnings per share of $0.42. Given our strong depositor relationships and lending opportunities in attractive Midwest markets, ample sources of liquidity, active balance sheet management, and talented advisors, we believe Horizon is very well positioned for continued success for 2023 and beyond."

Horizon Bank's deposits totaled $5.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. That's a $155.8 million decline due largely to a $122.2 million reduction in balances for municipal governments that continue to do business with the bank.

The bank's consumer and commercial deposits declined by $33.6 million to $4.28 billion in the first quarter. About 75% of the bank's deposits are insured by the FDIC or collateralized.

Most deposit accounts exceed 10 years and average less than $25,000 for consumer and commercial depositors and less than $195,000 for all accounts, including large public depositors.

The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio reached 74.5% at the end of the quarter. Its annualized dividend yield was 5.79% and its boost value per share was $16.11 at the end of the first quarter, up from $15.55 as compared to the same time last year.