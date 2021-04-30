Horizon Bank profits up 74% year-over-year

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank made $20.4 million in profit in the first quarter, or $0.46 per share.

That's up 74% as compared to the $11.7 million in net income, or $0.26 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. Horizon Bank's first-quarter results were however down 6.8% as compared to $21.9 million in profit in the fourth quarter.

“Horizon completed the first quarter with over $6 billion in assets, strong profitability, modest provision expense, further reductions in deposit costs, and continued improvement in key asset quality metrics,“ Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “Coming off a record year of residential lending, we were very pleased with mortgage activity and fee income in what has historically been our seasonally lightest volume quarter.

"In addition, our commercial pipeline of approved and unfunded loans and lines of credit, coupled with the current outlook of the businesses and communities we serve in growing Indiana and Michigan markets, leads us to anticipate improving demand from customer investments in plant and equipment, logistics and distribution, infrastructure, and other financing needs in a recovery economy."