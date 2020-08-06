You are the owner of this article.
Horizon Bank promotes new treasury management officer

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has named Karen Poff assistant vice president, treasury management officer.

Tammy Kerr, Horizon Bank’s vice president, regional treasury management officer promoted Poff from business banker to the new role.

Poff will now be responsible for municipal deposit and financing growth in Michigan City, LaPorte, South Bend and Elkhart, as well as Berrien County in southwest Michigan. She'll also be tasked with offering treasury management products and services for the commercial and municipal clients in those markets.

She's a graduate of Western Michigan University who has won Horizon Bank's Burton B. Ruby Award in 2015 and the President’s Club Award in 2008. 

Horizon Bank, which is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC, was founded in 1873. It now has more than 80 locations across Northern Indiana and Michigan. It's the third-largest bank in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Northwest Indiana by market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

