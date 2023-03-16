Horizon Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in Northwest Indiana, promoted two vice presidents.

The Michigan City-based bank promoted Lisa Kuehl to Assistant Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager.

Horizon Bank’s Market President for Lake County John Freyek announced her promotion to manage commercial loans out of the Horizon Bank office at 8590 Broadway in Merrillville.

She's been in the banking industry for 15 years and worked for Horizon Bank since 2017. She started in banking as a customer service representative and more recently served as a commercial loan portfolio manager.

She's a board member of Girls on the Run who participates in Northwest Indiana Influential Women.

The bank also promoted Brad Murzyn to Assistant Vice President, Investment Trust Officer

Vice President, Trust Investment Director Paul Fleming announced the promotion of the Purdue University graduate, who is an Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor.

Murzyn has worked in investment and retirement planning for 20 years. He joined Horizon Bank in 2018.

He's served as a relationship manager and been responsible for crafting investment, retirement, estate and financial planning strategies for both individual and institutional clients.

He's also an Indiana DECA mentor and volunteer coach for youth sports.