Horizon Bank rakes in record profit in the third quarter

The bank's allowance for credit losses accounted for 1.55% of total loans last quarter, up from 1.39% at the same time last year.

“The modest increase in non–performing, substandard and delinquent loans during the third quarter is fully attributed to the portfolio acquired as part of our September branch acquisition as total non–performing loans, excluding acquired loans, decreased $206,000 from June 30, 2021,” Dwight said. “In addition, we see opportunities to make significant progress on workouts on the acquired loan portfolio, by applying Horizon’s hands–on, personalized and attentive credit–management approach of working with these new borrowers and sponsors."

Horizon Bank bought back 430,026 of its shares from investors at an average cost of $17.74 per share at a cost of $7.6 million in the third quarter. The bank thereby reduced its tangible book value by about $0.18 per share, boosting earnings per share by $0.01 per share in the third quarter.

The bank's book value per share grew to an all-time high of $16.28 in the third quarter.

Horizon Bank now has more than $6 billion in interest-earning assets.

