Horizon Bank rakes in record profit in the third quarter

Horizon Bank raked in a record profit of $23.1 million in the third quarter, breaking the record $22.2 million net income it earned the previous quarter.
The Michigan City-based bank, which has branches across Indiana and Michigan, earned $0.52 per share, up from $0.50 in the the second quarter and $0.46 in the third quarter of 2020.
Horizon Bank's profits were up 4% from the previous quarter and 13.6% year over year.
“Organic commercial and consumer loan growth, the extension of Horizon’s Michigan franchise with our branch acquisition completed last month, record net interest income, Horizon’s low–cost deposit franchise, and our efficient operations all contributed to significant growth in pre–tax, pre–provision net income and bottom–line earnings,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “We continue to conservatively manage our balance sheet while generating meaningful returns on excess liquidity, and we remain well positioned for more significant loan growth in our attractive and business–friendly Midwestern markets, which are seeing significant economic activity and favorable trends in a still–recovering economy.”
Horizon Bank recently acquired 14 Huntington Bank branches in Michigan, adding $206.8 million in loans and $846.4 million in deposits. The bank's pre-tax net income grew 15.5% to a record $28.2 million in the third quarter.
The bank's allowance for credit losses accounted for 1.55% of total loans last quarter, up from 1.39% at the same time last year.
“The modest increase in non–performing, substandard and delinquent loans during the third quarter is fully attributed to the portfolio acquired as part of our September branch acquisition as total non–performing loans, excluding acquired loans, decreased $206,000 from June 30, 2021,” Dwight said. “In addition, we see opportunities to make significant progress on workouts on the acquired loan portfolio, by applying Horizon’s hands–on, personalized and attentive credit–management approach of working with these new borrowers and sponsors."
Horizon Bank bought back 430,026 of its shares from investors at an average cost of $17.74 per share at a cost of $7.6 million in the third quarter. The bank thereby reduced its tangible book value by about $0.18 per share, boosting earnings per share by $0.01 per share in the third quarter.
The bank's book value per share grew to an all-time high of $16.28 in the third quarter.
Horizon Bank now has more than $6 billion in interest-earning assets.