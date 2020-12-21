Horizon Bank ranks No. 3 nationwide in shareholder returns over last 20 years

Horizon Bank ranked third nationally as a "performance powerhouse" based on total shareholder return for the last 20 years, according to the trade publication Bank Director.

The Michigan City-based bank was the highest-ranking financial institution with fewer than $10 billion in assets, and the only one headquartered in Indiana on the list.

Horizon Bank ranked in the top five on board strength, technology, lending and revenue, coming in fourth for growth in loans and total revenues over the last five years.

“We are very proud to have Bank Director recognizing our record of success, which we attribute to our focus on providing customers exceptional service and sensible advice to build life-long relationships, as well as our commitment to managing a high-performing bank with a disciplined operating culture and a deliberate business mix in attractive Midwestern markets,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said.

The bank, which dates to 1873, serves northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan.