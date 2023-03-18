Michigan City-based Horizon Bank regained compliance after getting a warning from NASDAQ about missing a deadline to file a required U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission report.

The bank, one of the biggest in Northwest Indiana by market share, belatedly filed its annual 10-K financial report with the SEC and was notified by NASDAQ that is now back in compliance.

Horizon Bank is publicly traded on NASDAQ, the second largest stock exchange in the world, under the ticker symbol HBNC but could potentially be delisted if it failed to comply with NASDAQ rules, such as filing all required financial reports with federal regulators in a timely fashion.

Horizon Bank said it was the first time in its 150-year history that it failed to file an annual report with the SEC or satisfy a NASDAQ listing requirement and was working to address the matter by reviewing internal policies and procedures.

The financial institution said the oversight resulted from confusion over deadlines. The bank mistakenly thought it now qualified as an accelerated filer under the Securities Exchange Act and thus had until March 16 to file the report. But the SEC instead deemed it a large accelerated filer, so it only had until March 1 to turn in the annual account of its financial condition.

NASDAQ notified Horizon Bank that the matter was now closed now that the required report was submitted.

The bank based in downtown Michigan City has $7.9 billion in assets and branches throughout Indiana and Michigan.