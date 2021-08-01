 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter
urgent

Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter

Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter

Horizon Bank's headquarters in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank grew its profit in the second quarter to a record $22.2 million, up 8.6% from the first quarter and 51.5% from the same time a year earlier.

The Michigan City-based bank earned $0.50 per share, up from $0.46 in the first quarter and $0.33 during the second quarter of 2020.

Horizon Bank brought in a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $24.5 million in the second quarter.

“Horizon achieved strong earnings in the second quarter, along with increased non–interest income, stable net interest income, lower deposit costs and strong asset quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “With an improving commercial lending pipeline, and ample liquidity and capital, Horizon is very well positioned for loan growth more in line with historic levels in a recovering economy."

The bank, already the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, is growing.

"We also announced the acquisition of 14 Michigan branches to extend our low–cost deposit franchise in a financially and strategically attractive transaction that is on schedule for completion during the third quarter," Dwight said.

Horizon Bank will acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan with $278 million in loans and nearly $1 billion in deposits, growing its footprint in the Mitten State.

Horizon Bank earned $42.6 million in net interest income, as compared to $42.5 million in the first quarter of the previous year. The bank earned a net interest margin of 3.14%.

The bank brought in $33.4 million in non-interest expense, or 2.18% of average assets. Horizon Bank delivered 1.45% increased return on average assets and 12.59% return on average common equity.

“Expected net interest margin compression in the second quarter continued to reflect pressure on total earning assets as we invested significant liquidity in lower-yielding assets. This was partially offset by a four basis point increase in average loan yields and a five basis point reduction in our already low average cost of interest-bearing liabilities,” Dwight said. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Horizon Bank grew its total noninterest income to $15.2 million, up 9.6% from the previous quarter and 36.7% year over year. It pulled in $5.6 million in mortgage loan sale and $1.15 million in net mortgage servicing income, posting another strong quarter of mortgage activity after record residential lending last year.

The bank had $3.36 billion worth of loans at the end of the second quarter, down from $3.42 billion at the end of the first quarter as more Paycheck Protection Program loans were forgiven.

Horizon Bank had an all-time record of $16.16 in book value per share and a record $12.24 in tangible book value. The bank increased the cash dividends 8.3% to $0.13 per share. Its holding company also is sitting on $129 million in cash, which "provides considerable future optionality to build shareholder value."

“Horizon recorded a provision release reflecting continuing economic improvement and the Bank's strong asset quality, including significant reductions in non–performing and substandard loans, net charge–offs and COVID–19 deferral levels in the quarter,” Dwight said.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…

Coming soon

Coming soon

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.

Closed

Closed

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.

On the move

On the move

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.

Reopen

Reopen

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts