Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter

Horizon Bank grew its profit in the second quarter to a record $22.2 million, up 8.6% from the first quarter and 51.5% from the same time a year earlier.
The Michigan City-based bank earned $0.50 per share, up from $0.46 in the first quarter and $0.33 during the second quarter of 2020.
Horizon Bank brought in a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $24.5 million in the second quarter.
“Horizon achieved strong earnings in the second quarter, along with increased non–interest income, stable net interest income, lower deposit costs and strong asset quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “With an improving commercial lending pipeline, and ample liquidity and capital, Horizon is very well positioned for loan growth more in line with historic levels in a recovering economy."
The bank, already the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, is growing.
"We also announced the acquisition of 14 Michigan branches to extend our low–cost deposit franchise in a financially and strategically attractive transaction that is on schedule for completion during the third quarter," Dwight said.
Horizon Bank earned $42.6 million in net interest income, as compared to $42.5 million in the first quarter of the previous year. The bank earned a net interest margin of 3.14%.
The bank brought in $33.4 million in non-interest expense, or 2.18% of average assets. Horizon Bank delivered 1.45% increased return on average assets and 12.59% return on average common equity.
“Expected net interest margin compression in the second quarter continued to reflect pressure on total earning assets as we invested significant liquidity in lower-yielding assets. This was partially offset by a four basis point increase in average loan yields and a five basis point reduction in our already low average cost of interest-bearing liabilities,” Dwight said.
Horizon Bank grew its total noninterest income to $15.2 million, up 9.6% from the previous quarter and 36.7% year over year. It pulled in $5.6 million in mortgage loan sale and $1.15 million in net mortgage servicing income, posting another strong quarter of mortgage activity after record residential lending last year.
The bank had $3.36 billion worth of loans at the end of the second quarter, down from $3.42 billion at the end of the first quarter as more Paycheck Protection Program loans were forgiven.
Horizon Bank had an all-time record of $16.16 in book value per share and a record $12.24 in tangible book value. The bank increased the cash dividends 8.3% to $0.13 per share. Its holding company also is sitting on $129 million in cash, which "provides considerable future optionality to build shareholder value."
“Horizon recorded a provision release reflecting continuing economic improvement and the Bank's strong asset quality, including significant reductions in non–performing and substandard loans, net charge–offs and COVID–19 deferral levels in the quarter,” Dwight said.
