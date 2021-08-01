Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter

The bank brought in $33.4 million in non-interest expense, or 2.18% of average assets. Horizon Bank delivered 1.45% increased return on average assets and 12.59% return on average common equity.

“Expected net interest margin compression in the second quarter continued to reflect pressure on total earning assets as we invested significant liquidity in lower-yielding assets. This was partially offset by a four basis point increase in average loan yields and a five basis point reduction in our already low average cost of interest-bearing liabilities,” Dwight said.

Horizon Bank grew its total noninterest income to $15.2 million, up 9.6% from the previous quarter and 36.7% year over year. It pulled in $5.6 million in mortgage loan sale and $1.15 million in net mortgage servicing income, posting another strong quarter of mortgage activity after record residential lending last year.

The bank had $3.36 billion worth of loans at the end of the second quarter, down from $3.42 billion at the end of the first quarter as more Paycheck Protection Program loans were forgiven.