Horizon Bank reports record $23.6 million in profits

Horizon Bank reported a record profit of $23.6 million in the first quarter, or 54 cents per share.

Its net income is up 10% from the previous quarter and 15.4% year-over-year.

“The intentional build out of Horizon’s lending teams, technology, durable customer relationships, and low–cost Midwest deposit franchise is reflected in the company’s first quarter loan growth, higher fees and pre–tax, pre–provision net income, and record earnings,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “We believe our asset sensitive balance sheet, strong credit quality and scalable business model will continue to provide an excellent foundation for organic growth in commercial and consumer lending, revenue and profits, along with incremental improvement in operating leverage through 2022.”

The Michigan City-based bank grew pre-tax, pre-provision net income to $25.7 million, which was up 9.7% over the previous quarter and 6.1% over the previous year.

The bank grew its loans by 2.3% to $3.66 billion in the first quarter, up from $3.57 billion at the end of last year. Commercial loans grew by 3.3% to a record $2.2 billion, up from $2.13 billion at the end of 2021.

Consumer loans grew by 3.7% to a record $753.9 million in the first quarter.

Residential mortgage loans declined 0.2% to $593.4 million in the first quarter as interest rates rose and refinancing activity decreased.

The bank decreased salaries and employee benefits by $814,000, loan expenses by $258,000 and professional fees by $224,000 during the first three months of 2022.

Horizon Bank now has $7.4 billion in assets.

— Joseph S. Pete

