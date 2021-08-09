 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horizon Bank secures regulatory approval to buy 14 Huntington National Bank branches
urgent

Horizon Bank secures regulatory approval to buy 14 Huntington National Bank branches

Horizon Bank secures regulatory approval to buy 14 Huntington National Bank branches

Horizon Bank's headquarters in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank has received federal approval to buy 14 Huntington Bank Branches, which TCF Financial Corp. has to divest when it acquires Huntington Bank.

The deal will extend the Michigan City-based bank's reach across 11 more Michigan counties.

Horizon Bank will gain $976 million more in deposits and $278 million more in loans as a result of the deal.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“Regulators responding with the required approvals necessary to complete the acquisition of these branches throughout communities in Michigan takes us one step closer to our goal,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank. “Our teams have been working diligently towards these branches becoming a part of Horizon in mid-September. We look forward to offering our robust line of products and services – including all the online and digital banking conveniences we know customers expect today – backed by the personal service we believe is still unique to community banking."

It will be Horizon Bank's 15th acquisition since 2002. The bank has bought five smaller financial institutions over the last five years.

Donnelly Penman & Partners and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP advised Horizon Bank on the deal, which is expected to close on the weekend of Sept. 18. 

Horizon will add 50,000 more accounts, primarily retail and small businesses. It plans to retain the entire workforce of the Huntington National Bank branches it's absorbing.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

“We look forward to opening the doors of these branches as Horizon Bank in mid-September. With our new team members, we are excited to once again prioritize community involvement and dedication to customer service that is best delivered by local, seasoned bankers who also call these communities home,” Dwight said.

Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank now has $6.1 billion in assets and branches in Indiana and Michigan. About half of its loans are commercial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Infrastructure Bill Inches Closer to Passage in Senate

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts