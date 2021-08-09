Horizon Bank secures regulatory approval to buy 14 Huntington National Bank branches

Horizon Bank has received federal approval to buy 14 Huntington Bank Branches, which TCF Financial Corp. has to divest when it acquires Huntington Bank.

The deal will extend the Michigan City-based bank's reach across 11 more Michigan counties.

Horizon Bank will gain $976 million more in deposits and $278 million more in loans as a result of the deal.

“Regulators responding with the required approvals necessary to complete the acquisition of these branches throughout communities in Michigan takes us one step closer to our goal,” said Craig Dwight, chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank. “Our teams have been working diligently towards these branches becoming a part of Horizon in mid-September. We look forward to offering our robust line of products and services – including all the online and digital banking conveniences we know customers expect today – backed by the personal service we believe is still unique to community banking."

It will be Horizon Bank's 15th acquisition since 2002. The bank has bought five smaller financial institutions over the last five years.