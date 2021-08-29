Horizon Bank sponsors Hoosier Star benefit concert

Horizon Bank is sponsoring the 16th annual Hoosier Star concert for charity.

The Michigan City-based bank, one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the Calumet Region, is backing the benefit concert on Sept. 11 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte. The unique concert gives local singers the chance to perform on the big stage with the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra.

“Horizon Bank has been a proud sponsor of the Hoosier Star event, which is extremely popular and now in its 16th year. Hoosier Star gives many of our local singers an opportunity to display their talents while performing with a live symphony orchestra. The Symphony Orchestra does a great job of enriching the cultural lives of people of all ages in LaPorte County,” said Steve Kring, Horizon's regional president for Northwest Indiana.

Proceeds from the concert benefit the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra, which seeks to provide cultural enrichment through classical music to the community.