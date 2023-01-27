Horizon Bank turned record profit of $93.4 million last year

Horizon Bank turned a record profit of $93.4 million last year, up from $87.1 million the previous year.

The Michigan City-based financial institution earned $2.14 per share in 2022, up from $1.98 per share during 2021. The bank saw a $23.7 million increase in net interest income and a $3.2 million decrease in income tax expense, which were offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $9.8 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $10.5 million.

“Horizon closed 2022 with record annual earnings reflecting continued strong growth in commercial and consumer loans through the fourth quarter, solid asset quality metrics and continued disciplined expense management,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said.

In 2022, the bank delivered a return on average assets of 1.24% and a return on average tangible equity of 18.33%.

It grew loans by 13.4% in 2022 and by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bank grew its commercial loans to a record $2.42 billion after a 13.4% jump in the fourth quarter.

Horizon Bank grew consumer loans by 30.6% to a record $967.8 million last year.

The bank said its asset quality remained strong. Loan delinquency accounted for only 0.26% of total loans with non-performing loans accounting for 0.52%.

“We continued to report solid asset quality metrics, including low net charge–offs and modest levels of non–performing loans to total loans," he said. "Asset quality continued to remain a hallmark of our franchise and a credit to our seasoned loan underwriters."

Horizon Bank's deposits increased by $26.9 million in the fourth quarter, when the bank pulled in net interest income of $48.8 million. That was down from $51.9 million from the previous quarter due to lower loan fees, higher dealer reserve amortization and less purchasing accounting accretion.

“Horizon's net interest income of approximately $48.8 million in the fourth quarter was a reduction from the third quarter due to rapidly rising short-term interest rates, some lag in repricing adjustable rate loans and lower fee and non–interest related income," Dwight said. "In addition, Horizon's deposit betas increased at a faster pace in the fourth quarter due to the magnitude and velocity of the Federal Reserve Bank's Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate. We expect funding costs to stabilize in 2023 as the Federal Reserve Bank tempers the velocity of future rate increases."

Horizon Bank now has $7.7 billion in assets, up from $7.4 billion in assets at the end of last year.