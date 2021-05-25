 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horizon Bank's Fresh Start Checking earns national certification
urgent

Horizon Bank's Fresh Start Checking earns national certification

Horizon Bank's Fresh Start Checking earns national certification

Horizon Bank's corporate headquarters in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank's Fresh Start Checking has received accreditation from the Cities for Financial Empowerment organization. The accreditation serves as a recommendation for community nonprofits to refer unbanked community members to the checking account.

The Michigan City-based bank's Fresh Start account has no minimum balance requirement, unlimited check writing, federal deposit insurance and a cost of $5 a month.

It was found to meet national standards that were crafted with the help of consumer advocates, civic leaders and nonprofits.

1:23 WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

The goal of the national Bank On initiative is to help people, particularly of lower socioeconomic status, gain access to safe and affordable financial products and services. Bank On national account standards are meant for community service coalitions and nonprofits to use to identify bank or credit union accounts they can refer clients to. 

Bank accounts that meet the Bank On National Account Standards are now available at 28,000 branches in all 50 states.

Millions of customers nationwide have opened Bank On-certified accounts, with about 75% of them new to the financial institutions. 

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to Horizon‘s Fresh Start Checking,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “Fresh Start Checking offers customers who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product– this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. Horizon‘s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Horizon’s Fresh Start Checking is available at all its branches in Indiana and Michigan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts