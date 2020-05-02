Horizon Bank's profits plunge by 36% during COVID-19 crisis

“We are pleased with the solid first-quarter results achieved in the face of unprecedented changes to the way we, our customers and the entire country lives and works as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic," Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "But more importantly, I've truly never been prouder of our entire team, as it has risen to the challenge in every way imaginable. Our ability to prioritize customer and employee health and safety, while providing uninterrupted services and access to our account holders, is the result of our ongoing focus on deliberate, thoughtful evaluation of our business and effort to constantly improve in all areas.”