Horizon CEO Craig Dwight honored with state's highest banking honor

The Indiana Bankers Association is conferring its highest honor to Craig M. Dwight, the chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank in Michigan City.

Dwight earned the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellent Award, which will be presented in a ceremony in Indianapolis in December. The award "celebrates exceptional leaders who have positively impacted Indiana banks and the communities they serve."

The Indiana University graduate joined Horizon Bank in 1979, was promoted to president in 1998, and ascended to chairman and CEO in 2003. He additionally became chairman of the bank holding company in 2013.

"Dwight has been active with organizations including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Michigan City Aviation Commission, Michigan City Economic Development Commission, Purdue North Central, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, One Region and the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council," Horizon Bank said in a news release. "Additionally, he has chaired fundraising campaigns for the United Way, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Martin Luther King Center, Michigan City Area Schools and the YMCA. Dwight previously served on the Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors and is a member of the IBA 40 Year Club."