Horizon Pharmacy rolls out curbside pickup and delivery to Lowell

Horizon Pharmacy, a locally owned independent pharmacy that operates out of the Lowell Strack and Van Til at 2080 E. Commercial Ave, has rolled out curbside pickup and delivery within the city limits of Lowell.

Both new services will be offered during the coronavirus public health emergency, which has infected more than 770,000 people and killed more than 37,000 worldwide. Pharmacy customers just have to call, pay the copay with a credit card over the phone, and tell the pharmacy if they want curbside pickup or delivery.

Horizon Pharmacy said it was adjusting its business practices to the state orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 157,000 and killed more than 2,900 people in the United States as of Monday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The state of Indiana has taken many necessary courses of action to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most recently issuing a shelter in place order. We will continue to provide and adapt these services as the pandemic continues to evolve," Horizon Pharmacy said in a news release. "We continue to adapt our best practices as the CDC and WHO come out with new guidelines. It is our mission to be there for you, if there is anything you need, please do not hesitate to contact us."