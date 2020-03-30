You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Horizon Pharmacy rolls out curbside pickup and delivery to Lowell
topical urgent

Horizon Pharmacy rolls out curbside pickup and delivery to Lowell

{{featured_button_text}}
Horizon Pharmacy rolls out curbside pickup and delivery to Lowell

Horizon Pharmacy, which is located in Strack & Van Til in Lowell, has rolled out curbside pickup and delivery to Lowell.

 Kristin Elkins, The Times

Horizon Pharmacy, a locally owned independent pharmacy that operates out of the Lowell Strack and Van Til at 2080 E. Commercial Ave, has rolled out curbside pickup and delivery within the city limits of Lowell.

Both new services will be offered during the coronavirus public health emergency, which has infected more than 770,000 people and killed more than 37,000 worldwide. Pharmacy customers just have to call, pay the copay with a credit card over the phone, and tell the pharmacy if they want curbside pickup or delivery.

Horizon Pharmacy said it was adjusting its business practices to the state orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 157,000 and killed more than 2,900 people in the United States as of Monday afternoon.

"The state of Indiana has taken many necessary courses of action to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most recently issuing a shelter in place order. We will continue to provide and adapt these services as the pandemic continues to evolve," Horizon Pharmacy said in a news release. "We continue to adapt our best practices as the CDC and WHO come out with new guidelines. It is our mission to be there for you, if there is anything you need, please do not hesitate to contact us."

For more information, call 219-696-0212 or visit horizonrxlowell.com.

Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story