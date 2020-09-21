Horse gallops down Dan Ryan Expressway, leaving puzzled motorists with more equestrians than answers

Multiple people called 911 to report a horse got on Interstate 94 southbound at 35th Street Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene on 71st Street, where they found the horse and rider in the local lanes while flanked by a protective entourage of motorcycles and cars, many displaying #kidslivesmatter signage.

"Officers asked the subjects to exit the Interstate multiple times and Hollingsworth refused. Due to the safety of the subjects involved, motoring public, and the horse, officers ordered the protesters off the interstate," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "Officers safely escorted the subjects and horse off the Interstate at 95th Street. Hollingsworth was ordered off the horse and placed under arrest for reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and criminal trespass to state-supported property without incident."

Troopers found the horse had several injuries, including a bleeding left hoof and sores from the saddle.

Luster then tried to secure the horse and was arrested after being asked repeatedly by officers to release it, according to a press release.