Hammond Horseshoe Casino, Centier and CAPTRUST were named among the Best Places to Work in Indiana.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce named 125 businesses as among the top workplaces in the Hoosier State, including 40 newcomers to the list.

“The Best Places to Work in Indiana program is so popular because it not only showcases the state’s top workplaces, but also includes an employee survey that helps all applicants improve their culture and productivity,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “One exciting point is that more small companies made the list this year than ever before."

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recognized the Hammond Horseshoe Casino and CAPTRUST in Chesterton in the major category with more than 1,000 employees and Centier Bank in the large categories with between 250 and 999 employees.

It's the 18th year the Indiana Chamber has run the program, which is open to companies based in Indiana and out-of-state companies with at least 15 full-time employees in Indiana.

The chamber will unveil the rankings on May 10 at an awards ceremony.

The rankings are based in part on employee surveys that result in in-depth evaluations that identify strengths and weaknesses they can use to recruit, retain and develop employees.

“With small businesses being the backbone of our state’s economy, it’s encouraging to see so many putting an emphasis on culture," Brinegar said. "This has a profound impact on the communities they serve.”

The public can attend the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards celebration, which will take place in Indianapolis.

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/conferences.