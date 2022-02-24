 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Horseshoe, Centier, Captrust, Starin and General Insurance Services honored as among state's top workplaces

  • Updated
  • 0
Horseshoe, Centier, Captrust, Starin and General Insurance Services honored as state's top workplaces

Server Ryan Pope serves dessert to Mary Jabczynski and Tom Anderson, of Highland, at Jack Binion's Steak House at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Hammond Horseshoe Casino, Merrillville-based Centier Bank, Captrust in Chesterton, General Insurance Services in Michigan City and Starin Marketing in Chesterton were honored as among the Hoosier State's top workplaces.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently released its Best Places to Work in Indiana list for 2022. It honored 125 Indiana businesses in various industry sectors, including 40 newcomers.

The Indianapolis-based chamber representing businesses across the state has been honoring top workplaces through the annual program since 2006.

“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplace,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is what every employer wants and can greatly aid in employee retention — something on the minds of many businesses right now.”

People are also reading…

The winners were honored in different size categories that range from small companies with between 15 and 74 employees to major firms with more than 1,000 employees. Out-of-state companies can participate so long as they have at least 15 full-time workers in Indiana.

The honors were determined by the research firm Workforce Research Group, which relied on employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys to reach its conclusions. Companies got in-depth evaluations identifying what employees say are their strengths and weaknesses, insights that can be used for employee recruitment and retention.

They will be recognized at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards celebration on May 12 in Indianapolis.

For more information or tickets, visit www.indianachamber.com/specialevents.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: Pulling Back on Mask Requirements Risky Right Now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts