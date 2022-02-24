Horseshoe, Centier, Captrust, Starin and General Insurance Services honored as among state's top workplaces

Hammond Horseshoe Casino, Merrillville-based Centier Bank, Captrust in Chesterton, General Insurance Services in Michigan City and Starin Marketing in Chesterton were honored as among the Hoosier State's top workplaces.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently released its Best Places to Work in Indiana list for 2022. It honored 125 Indiana businesses in various industry sectors, including 40 newcomers.

The Indianapolis-based chamber representing businesses across the state has been honoring top workplaces through the annual program since 2006.

“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplace,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is what every employer wants and can greatly aid in employee retention — something on the minds of many businesses right now.”

The winners were honored in different size categories that range from small companies with between 15 and 74 employees to major firms with more than 1,000 employees. Out-of-state companies can participate so long as they have at least 15 full-time workers in Indiana.

The honors were determined by the research firm Workforce Research Group, which relied on employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys to reach its conclusions. Companies got in-depth evaluations identifying what employees say are their strengths and weaknesses, insights that can be used for employee recruitment and retention.

They will be recognized at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards celebration on May 12 in Indianapolis.

For more information or tickets, visit www.indianachamber.com/specialevents.

