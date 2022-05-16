Horseshoe, Centier named among Indiana's top workplaces

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently honored 125 companies as among the Best Places to Work in Indiana, including Centier Bank and Horseshoe Casino.

An awards gala was held at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

“Imagine springing out of bed every morning excited to get to work. The 125 companies on the 2022 list have created an environment where that is as close to the case as possible,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “For our top winners, I’m so pleased to see a small business like JA Benefits consistently engage its employees and put them first. The way the other three leading companies have used survey results in the program to keep improving and ascending is also so impressive. Leveraging this contest to enhance the workplace is really what the program has always been about and why we encourage organizations to take part.”

The chamber honored companies ranging in size from 15 employees to 1,300.

Northwest Indiana recipients include General Insurance Services in Michigan City, Starin Marketing in Chesterton, CAPTRUST in Chesterton, Centier Bank in Merrillville and Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, which employs 1,150 workers.

The casino on Lake Michigan contributed $100,000 to local charities and let employees rack up more than 2,500 volunteer hours last year.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Horseshoe Hammond to be recognized as one of the top Best Places to Work for 12 years in a row,” said Kathryn Jenkins, senior vice president and general manager of Horseshoe Hammond. “We value our work culture here at Horseshoe Hammond, and we treasure each and everyone’s contributions which we attribute to the overall success and happiness of our business.”

Centier Bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana, ranked as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Indiana among large companies.

“Each year that we receive this recognition feels just as meaningful as the last,” CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage said. “We have learned a great deal from our associates at Centier Bank. They are the ones who express what they need in order to thrive professionally. It's our priority to meet those needs and exceed expectations, which translates into a dynamic workplace, resulting in remarkable service to our clients and communities.”

It's the 16th straight year Centier has won the statewide honor.

“My hope is that we, along with the other companies that were named a Best Place to Work, serve as an inspiration to CEOs and businesses across Indiana, so their employees feel as cared for and valued as ours do at Centier,” he said.

Chrisanne Christ, senior partner overseeing Human Resources Development, said the honor helps with recruitment and retention.

“It’s important to us that we provide desirable benefits, a fun environment, and opportunities for professional growth to all of our associates,” Christ said. “Being a family-owned and operated bank, our associates become part of what we call 'the Centier family.' Through our core values of caring, loyalty, integrity, friendship, and fun, we aim to enrich their lives for however long they are here--whether that's a year or 30 years.”

