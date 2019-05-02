Horseshoe, Centier, other Region companies rank among best places to work in Indiana

Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Centier Bank in Merrillville, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City, General Insurance Services in Michigan City and Lakeside Wealth Management in Chesterton were named among the best places to work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The Indianapolis-based statewide chamber recognized 125 companies from across the state at its 2019 Best Places to Work in Indiana dinner. The five Region companies that were honored all have won before.
Horseshoe ranked third among the 12 employers in the major companies category, behind Microsoft and Edward Jones. Centier ranked fifth among the 23 large companies honored. In the small companies category, Lakeside was fourth, general insurance 36th and Peepers 38th among 53 employers honored.
“Congratulations to these top companies for creating and sustaining workplace cultures where employees flourish," Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said. "By emphasizing personal and professional development, a healthy work-life balance and offering perks and benefits that make an impact in the lives of employees, they demonstrate their dedication to listening to and respecting their employees. They recognize the significance of valuing their employees and how that positively impacts their business."
The Best Companies Group handled the selection process, using reports from employers and wide-ranging employee surveys.
“We hear repeatedly from Hoosier employers that having a talented workforce is the most critical issue they face," Brinegar said. "The 125 companies honored on the Best Places list have made their people the top priority through policies and practices that emphasize attracting, retaining and developing this most valuable resource.”
Lakeside Wealth Management, General Insurance Services and Peepers by PeeperSpecs were honored as small companies with between 15 and 74 employees. Centier was recognized as a large company with between 250 and 999 employees, and Horseshore won as a major company with more than 1,000 employees.
“This recognition means so much to our organization. We put a lot of resources in attracting, developing, and retaining top talent who fit well within our Servant Heart Culture. We are continually searching for new and innovative ways to put our associates’ needs first and this award is a great recognition of our efforts,” said Chrisanne Christ, Centier's Senior Partner in Human Resource Development. “All of our associates make Centier a "Best Place to Work" every day, so we thank them for all they do to care for each other and support our mission.”
The winning companies often use the honor in their marketing materials, especially in job ads.
For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.