Horseshoe, Centier, other Region employers named among best places to work

Seven Northwest Indiana companies rank among the Best Places to Work in Indiana, according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Indianapolis-based "voice of Indiana business" honored 125 companies in its 2020 Best Places to Work in Indiana list, including 38 first-time honorees or winners that had been absent for at least a year.

Horseshoe Casino in Hammond was honored as one of the best major companies with more than 1,000 employees to work at in the Hoosier state, while Merrillville-based Centier Bank was recognized as a top large company with between 250 and 999 workers.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce also named Community Outreach Advocates in Hammond, General Insurance Services in Valparaiso, Lakeside Wealth Management in Chesterton, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and Starin Marketing in Chesterton as among the best small companies with between 15 to 74 employees at which to work.

