You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Horseshoe, Centier, other Region employers named among best places to work
urgent

Horseshoe, Centier, other Region employers named among best places to work

{{featured_button_text}}
Horseshoe, Centier, other Region employers named among best places to work

Slot machines at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond are shown. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce named it one of the state's top workplaces.

 Dan Carden, The Times

Seven Northwest Indiana companies rank among the Best Places to Work in Indiana, according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Indianapolis-based "voice of Indiana business" honored 125 companies in its 2020 Best Places to Work in Indiana list, including 38 first-time honorees or winners that had been absent for at least a year.

Horseshoe Casino in Hammond was honored as one of the best major companies with more than 1,000 employees to work at in the Hoosier state, while Merrillville-based Centier Bank was recognized as a top large company with between 250 and 999 workers.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce also named Community Outreach Advocates in Hammond, General Insurance Services in Valparaiso, Lakeside Wealth Management in Chesterton, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and Starin Marketing in Chesterton as among the best small companies with between 15 to 74 employees at which to work.

“We’ve been hosting the Best Places to Work program for 15 years and continue to be impressed with the quality of employers, their strong workplace cultures and best practices they have in place that both strengthen the company and the employer-employee relationship,” Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “No matter where a company finishes, this program provides vital information that will only enhance organizations going forward. We are encouraged that year after year companies return to the competition for this benefit, plus we see a number of new faces take advantage of this rather unique opportunity.”

The honors were based on employer reports and employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which oversees similar programs in 25 states, selected the winners.

Anyone who was nominated got an evaluation of strengths and weaknesses as a workplace that could be used to recruit and retain employees.

The winners will be honored at a banquet down in Indianapolis in April.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkin.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts