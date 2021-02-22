Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI, Centier named among state's top workplaces

Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI in Valparaiso, Merrillville-based Centier Bank, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and General Insurance Services, also in Michigan City, were named among the best places in Indiana to work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber named 125 businesses to its Best Places to Work in Indiana list, which it has been releasing annually since 2006. This year's list includes 30 newcomers from across the Hoosier state.

“With the extreme and unexpected challenges of 2020, we were delighted to see the program participation level stay relatively flat and that so many Hoosier companies responded to the pandemic in a way that their employees greatly appreciated,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Company culture went far beyond the official benefits and perks to worker safety and taking job flexibility to levels that most couldn’t have imagined. All the employers honored should be especially proud to be on the list this year.”

The Best Companies Group, which handles workplace recognition programs in 25 other states, selected honorees based on employee surveys and a review of company policies. It also gave feedback aimed at improving employee recruitment and retention.