Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI, Centier named among state's top workplaces

Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI in Valparaiso, Merrillville-based Centier Bank, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and General Insurance Services, also in Michigan City, were named among the best places in Indiana to work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber named 125 businesses to its Best Places to Work in Indiana list, which it has been releasing annually since 2006. This year's list includes 30 newcomers from across the Hoosier state.
“With the extreme and unexpected challenges of 2020, we were delighted to see the program participation level stay relatively flat and that so many Hoosier companies responded to the pandemic in a way that their employees greatly appreciated,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Company culture went far beyond the official benefits and perks to worker safety and taking job flexibility to levels that most couldn’t have imagined. All the employers honored should be especially proud to be on the list this year.”
The Best Companies Group, which handles workplace recognition programs in 25 other states, selected honorees based on employee surveys and a review of company policies. It also gave feedback aimed at improving employee recruitment and retention.
General Insurance Services and Peepers were recognized as small companies, with between 15 and 74 U.S. employees. Centier Bank was recognized as a large company with between 250 and 999 employees. CSI and Horseshoe were recognized as major companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States.
Centier and Horsehoe also have been inducted into the Best Places to Work Hall of Fame for repeatedly making the list year after year.
An awards ceremony will take place in Indianapolis on May 6, but it is not yet known whether it will be entirely virtual or a hybrid event that winners could opt to attend in person.
For more information, www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
Then-East Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Randy Anderson opened Safari Beach on 45th Avenue in Munster in the early 1980s and it quickly bec…
The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …
Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.
Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place will open this spring in the former Like New Home Furnishings space in downtown Hobart.
Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…
Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…
Dollar General recently opened a new store at 1301 Broadway in Gary, just across from a Family Dollar.
Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…
Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.
