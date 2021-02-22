 Skip to main content
Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI, Centier named among state's top workplaces
Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI, Centier named among state's top workplaces

Hammond Horseshoe Casino, CSI, Centier named among state's top workplaces

The gaming floor at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond is shown.

 Provided

Horseshoe Hammond Casino, CSI in Valparaiso, Merrillville-based Centier Bank, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and General Insurance Services, also in Michigan City, were named among the best places in Indiana to work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. 

The chamber named 125 businesses to its Best Places to Work in Indiana list, which it has been releasing annually since 2006. This year's list includes 30 newcomers from across the Hoosier state.

“With the extreme and unexpected challenges of 2020, we were delighted to see the program participation level stay relatively flat and that so many Hoosier companies responded to the pandemic in a way that their employees greatly appreciated,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Company culture went far beyond the official benefits and perks to worker safety and taking job flexibility to levels that most couldn’t have imagined. All the employers honored should be especially proud to be on the list this year.”

The Best Companies Group, which handles workplace recognition programs in 25 other states, selected honorees based on employee surveys and a review of company policies. It also gave feedback aimed at improving employee recruitment and retention.

General Insurance Services and Peepers were recognized as small companies, with between 15 and 74 U.S. employees. Centier Bank was recognized as a large company with between 250 and 999 employees. CSI and Horseshoe were recognized as major companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

Centier and Horsehoe also have been inducted into the Best Places to Work Hall of Fame for repeatedly making the list year after year.

An awards ceremony will take place in Indianapolis on May 6, but it is not yet known whether it will be entirely virtual or a hybrid event that winners could opt to attend in person.

For more information, www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

