Horseshoe Hammond donates to Ivy Tech in East Chicago

Horseshoe Hammond Casino donated $25,000 as part of its ongoing philanthropic activity to Ivy Tech’s East Chicago campus to help renovate the community college's cafe.
“The renovation of the café at our East Chicago location would not have been possible without the financial support of our community partners,” said Louie Gonzalez, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus. “This donation by Horseshoe Casino helped us put the finishing touches on the upgrades to this space. Many of our students are busy attending classes and holding down a job, so that doesn’t leave much time for going somewhere to eat. No one functions well when hungry. This café will give them healthy, reasonably priced meal options. We are grateful to the Horseshoe for partnering with us to feed our students both in body and mind.”
The lakefront casino in north Hammond by the Chicago border has maintained a relationship with Ivy Tech for more than a decade and made a priority of giving back to the local community in Northwest Indiana. It particularly tries to support Ivy Tech and its students because of the statewide college system's hospitality administration program that helps feed it with a pipeline of qualified job candidates.
Tailored to practical, career-oriented education and job training, Ivy Tech has more than 40 campuses across the Hoosier state, making it Indiana's largest post-secondary educational institution.
Horseshoe Hammond's donation will help pay for new flooring, wall murals, window treatments, furniture and a podium in the school's cafe. The money also will go to an add soffit to improve the sound and other technical enhancements.
Owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc., Horseshoe is the largest casino in Northwest Indiana and the state by revenue. It also offers upscale fine dining, concerts and a new sportsbook for betting on games.