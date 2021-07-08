Hot-rolled steel prices at record high

Future prices for hot-rolled steel have soared to record highs.

July Nymex Midwest Domestic Hot-Rolled Coil Steel Futures recently reached a record high of $1,801 a ton, more than double the low sunk to during the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter of last year. Hot-rolled coil prices grew by 2.7% since the announcement of a deal last month on the $715 million infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week and is expected to boost demand for steel for roads and bridges.

Steelmakers have been reaping a windfall from the soaring prices.

“Even assuming a pullback in pricing beginning in the second half, the cash flow windfall provided by prices provides a generational opportunity for integrated steel to de-lever, fund pensions, reposition the businesses for a low-CO2 world and generate returns through the cycle,” J.P. Morgan steel analyst Michael Glick said in a note to clients.

The financial markets analysis website Seeking Alpha attributed the spike in steel prices to a shutdown of steel mills and reduction of inventory during the coronavirus pandemic followed by a sustained surge in consumer demand.