Hot-rolled steel prices at record high

Future prices for hot-rolled steel have soared to record highs.
July Nymex Midwest Domestic Hot-Rolled Coil Steel Futures recently reached a record high of $1,801 a ton, more than double the low sunk to during the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter of last year. Hot-rolled coil prices grew by 2.7% since the announcement of a deal last month on the $715 million infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week and is expected to boost demand for steel for roads and bridges.
Steelmakers have been reaping a windfall from the soaring prices.
“Even assuming a pullback in pricing beginning in the second half, the cash flow windfall provided by prices provides a generational opportunity for integrated steel to de-lever, fund pensions, reposition the businesses for a low-CO2 world and generate returns through the cycle,” J.P. Morgan steel analyst Michael Glick said in a note to clients.
The financial markets analysis website Seeking Alpha attributed the spike in steel prices to a shutdown of steel mills and reduction of inventory during the coronavirus pandemic followed by a sustained surge in consumer demand.
"Manufacturers were surprised when demand didn't just return but soared during lockdown periods. With Americans and Europeans not spending money on travel, dining, or services, and cash in their pockets from increased unemployment benefits, they've renovated their homes, replaced appliances, and bought new vehicles — all of which require steel," Seeking Alpha posted in an analysis of steel stocks. "Governments all over the world have tried to prevent a pandemic-induced depression by fiscal stimulus. Generally, that means more roads, rail, and airports, all of which require structural steel. While these projects in the West are still in the planning stages, China stimulus spending has been going strong for months."
Other commodities like lumber and copper also saw price spikes because of pandemic-induced shortages. While such increases can be fleeting, Seeking Alpha pointed to structural factors that could buoy steel prices over the long term, such as electric vehicles that will require more advanced high strength steel and the switch from fossil fuels to solar, wind and other green power infrastructure.
China, which makes 10 times as much steel as any other country in the world, may not put so much downward pressure on steel prices.
"China continues to be the low-cost producer of steel globally with significant exports. It effectively sets the global price as the marginal supplier. Chinese leadership has publicly committed to reduced steel production in order to reduce CO2 emissions and improve local air quality. While these changes have not yet been enforced, there have been significant actions to curb exports," Seeking Alpha noted.
"China eliminated its export rebate. Previously, steel exports would receive a rebate in the amount of 13% of sales for all overseas steel shipments. This amounted to a subsidy for exported steel. The removal of this subsidy increased Chinese steel export prices by 13% overnight. China is rumored to be adding export taxes on top of the rebate removal. While not yet final, this would make international steel sales even less attractive, keep domestic prices low, and support higher margins for U.S. and European steel producers."
Integrated steel mills like those along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana also may face less direct competition from China going forward, as the country is now seeking to reduce its carbon emissions.
"China has also publicly committed to converting its highly polluting legacy blast furnaces fed by sinter mills to cleaner Electric Arc Furnaces," Seeking Alpha noted. "Moreover, it is not replacing its mills on a one-for-one basis. For every 1.5 tons of blast furnace capacity that is shuttered, only 1 ton of EAF production is licensed to replace it. This will provide a slow but persistent decrease in China's steel production capacity."