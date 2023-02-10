Hotel developer Bruce White was mourned Friday at a funeral at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago, where he was remembered as a great man who affected thousands of people and took his family and friends on trips all over the world.

The Irish-Catholic cathedral, dating to before the Great Chicago Fire, was packed with mourners; among the prominent dignitaries was Diocese of Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory. The Oak Ridge Boys, who frequently performed at the White family's former Star Plaza Theater, performed songs including "Amazing Grace" and "A Brand New Star (Up in Heaven Tonight)."

White died Jan. 19 at the age of 70 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He founded Merrillville-based White Lodging and built 225 hotels over the course of his career, shaping skylines in Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Charlotte and Austin.

He was not just in the hospitality business, but was hospitable in his personal life, Monsignor Kenneth Velo said.

"He opened his home to me on Lake Shore Drive for a holiday party when he was opening his pockets for children's education," he said. "He was pulling out bottle after bottle of wine and asked me what wine I prefer. I told him I only drink when I'm working."

White affected many people, such as the families at the YMCA he helped fund in Crown Point, at schools in the Catholic Diocese of Gary and at the Staddle Camp at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, Velo said.

"It's a camp he created to take groups of students to in the summer. He had me thinking of Walt Disney saying, 'When you give someone an education, no one can take it away from you'."

White recently told Velo that he knew his employees at White Lodging would carry on without him, but he felt guilty for leaving them.

"Bruce White was hospitality himself," he said. "He embodied humility and leadership. He was loyalty to his friends and those who know him."

He was a devoted family man who loved his wife, Beth, Velo said.

"It's been said the greatest gift for a child to receive is for a father to love their mother. He acted justly, loved tenderly and loved the community. He was a person of love. That's what made him so welcoming and so humble.

"He was an extremely humble man even though he was in what we would now call the top 1%. He was an old shoe. When he got the ranch, he was an old boot. ... His passion was for bringing people together. His love for his family and friends was fierce. Let us embrace his presence as he reminded us to keep the fire burning."

White Lodging senior adviser Deno Yiankes said White left a legacy that affected people across Northwest Indiana and around the country.

"He found a way to have a positive impact on thousands of people throughout his lifetime," Yiankes said. "No one was better at bringing together people for a good cause."

Yiankes recalled the first time he met White was working at the Holiday Star as a line cook. White asked a dishwasher how it went.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a chaotic Thursday night. He said it was not too bad for a Thursday. Bruce then said, 'The eagle flies on Friday,' quoting T-Bone Walker, a great songwriter. He quoted, 'They call it a stormy Monday, but Tuesday's not as bad.' That dishwasher said Mr. White is all right. He had a sincere interest and desire to connect with people and bring out the best in them."

White opened his first Courtyard Inn by Marriott in Merrillville and went on to build Marriott hotels all over the country, building a decades-long relationship with the brand.

"He quickly sniffed out the far-reaching benefits and opportunities with the Marriott franchise," Yiankes said. "Once he got his feet on the ground, nobody outprepared him. Nobody outworked him. He built 200 hotels over the next three decades. The early 1990s were what we called his Diet Coke-infused yellow notepad era, where we would get handwritten notes on reams of yellow notepad paper explaining Bruce's vision."

Yiankes remembered how White once turned down a major hospitality industry award, insisting that it first go to someone he deemed more deserving.

"He worked extremely hard on his incredible list of accomplishments but was still gracious," he said. "We were truly spoiled with the amount of time we got to spend with Bruce."

In the 1990s, Yiankes traveled to hundreds of cities and towns in 38 states with White. "He liked to visit diverse cultures and learn and gain an understanding. He was always learning to try to continuously improve."

White's friend Jim Ozark remembered him as a world traveler who enjoyed skiing by his condo in Vail, Colorado, who could yodel and who enjoyed nothing more than demolishing a pizza with his children.

He traveled over the world with White, floating with him along the Amazon River, seeing glaciers, riding camels with Bedouins, and trekking amid the pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.

"We would be hungry to try the local cuisine and go have a good time," Ozark said. "Not Bruce. He was content to find a McDonald's or prepare a can of Campbell's Soup."

He remembered White buying British Royal Marines beer for playing darts with them after they were delayed in the Falkland Islands, and his fondness for intellectually jousting with people.

"He was insatiable in his love and curiosity and desire to travel around the world. He loved adventures and the sights, sounds and smells of different cultures."

White's brother Craig said he was also a major sports fan who got court-side season tickets to the Bulls when Michael Jordan was drafted.

"He got to experience the incredible energy and excitement of six NBA champions," he said. "Before the games, he would dine at the great steakhouses of Chicago. He also partnered with his brother Chris to buy stock in the Chicago Cubs and become a season ticket-holder for the ride of all rides when the Cubs won the World Series.

"There's a video of Chris dancing on a parade float for the biggest celebration Chicago ever had. In the 1980s, he was also a White Sox fan who got to see Veeck's exploding scoreboard explode back-to-back-to-back with home runs from Carlton Fisk, Ron Kittle and Harold Baines."

He loved spending time in the mountains and with his family, saying that meeting Beth was the best thing that ever happened to him.

"Their marriage elevated them to heights they never would have achieved without each other," White said.

He was a natural in the hospitality industry who impressed his father, Dean, with his ability to remember all the employees' names. He thrived on challenges, which helped him succeed in a demanding business, White said.

"He put together an extremely talented team and set new standards in the hotel industry. He was a master planner who never got distracted in executing his game plan. He understood fundamentals as well as anyone else. ... There are so many great qualities he had. I told him he had the IQ of a genius combined with a personality that's second to none. He would connect with his grandkids by whistling the theme song to 'The Andy Griffith Show'."

It was an emotional roller coaster since the cancer diagnosis, White said. But the family appreciated the outpouring of love and support since his death.

"I visited him in the hospital and he made it crystal clear to me he far exceeded every expectation he ever had. He was comfortable and at peace with all the love he gave, his countless contributions and achievements in life."