Hotel industry suffers historic wave of foreclosures during pandemic

Nearly one out of every four hotel loans on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market is now delinquent on payments as coronavirus has hit the leisure and hospitality sector hard.
The investment management data firm Trepp found that 23.4% of hotel loans were more than 30 days delinquent last month, marking the highest percentage of record. Delinquencies skyrocketed from about 1.3% at the same time last year.
In July, about $20.6 billion in hotel loans were delinquent, up from $1.15 billion in December of last year, Trepp reported The previous high of delinquent hotel loans was $13.5 billion during the Great Financial Crisis.
“With record low travel demand, thousands of hotels can’t afford to pay their commercial mortgages and are facing foreclosure with the harsh reality of having to close their doors permanently. Tens of thousands of hotel employees will lose their jobs and small business industries that depend on these hotels to drive local tourism and economic activity will likely face a similar fate,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
Tourism is a major industry in Northwest Indiana, where more than 60 hotels operate. A study by Rockport Analytics found tourism in Lake County, which has more than 4,000 hotel and motel rooms, contributes $980.7 million in spending a year to the economy, drums up an additional $695.6 million in estimated annual economic impact, and supports 14,411 jobs throughout the Region.
But hotels across Northwest Indiana have sat largely empty since the COVID-19 outbreak struck, especially after beaches were closed and many sports tournaments, festivals and events were cancelled or postponed.
The tourism industry is lobbying Congress for economic relief during the worldwide pandemic, warning that many hotels could go out of business.
“The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is decimating the travel and tourism sector — especially small businesses like hotels. That’s why we need Congress to provide hotel owners with real relief that addresses the needs of small businesses with commercial real estate assets,” said Cecil Staton, president and CEO of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. “Hoteliers are responsible for millions of jobs in communities across the nation, but unless Congress acts, there may not be businesses left for those workers to return to at the end of this pandemic. We are optimistic that the HOPE Act will help hoteliers to address the debt crisis facing the lodging industry, and save good American jobs and small businesses.”
