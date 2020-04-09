Hotels may be repurposed to house health care workers or patients during COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hotels in the Region could end up being repurposed to provide temporary housing for health care workers or even patients during the coronavirus crisis.

More than 15,000 hotels nationwide signed up for the The American Hotel and Lodging Association's “Hospitality for Hope” program to provide temporary housing for emergency and health care workers so they can be close to the hospitals where they work and not pose a risk of infecting their families. At least 366 hotels in Indiana, 415 in Illinois and 589 in Michigan will offer rooms near health care facilities.

“It has been so impressive to see hotel after hotel join this important initiative as a way of giving back to the communities in which they operate," American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers said. "As an industry of people taking care of people, the hotel industry is uniquely positioned to support our communities by caring for the first responders who are on the front lines of this public health crisis.

"Hotels have always been an active member of our local communities, and this time is no different. We are proud to work to facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during this critical time.”